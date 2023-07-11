Wolfe Research Upgrades Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Peer Perform

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $335.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.41 and its 200 day moving average is $287.07. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $192.90 and a twelve month high of $335.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

