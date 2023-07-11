Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.80 and its 200 day moving average is $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

