Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Magna International by 272.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

