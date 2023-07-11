Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.04.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $392.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.08. The stock has a market cap of $371.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $395.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

