Zacks Research Comments on Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report released on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IR. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $65.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

