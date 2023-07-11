Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.21. Magna International had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of C$14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.61 billion.

Magna International Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$70.20.

TSE MG opened at C$77.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$63.55 and a twelve month high of C$91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$71.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.83.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.623 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

