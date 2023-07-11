Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Shares of ACN opened at $308.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

