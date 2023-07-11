Zacks Research Weighs in on United Rentals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for United Rentals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $43.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $46.99. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $39.67 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $444.97 on Monday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $239.40 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

