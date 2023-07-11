Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

