Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 156 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.76. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

