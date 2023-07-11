Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Zuora has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $577,392.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

