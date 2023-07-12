19,290 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

