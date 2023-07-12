1,947 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Shares of PPG opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $150.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.64.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

