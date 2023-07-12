5,353 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

