9,683 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.