A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.