AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

