AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.4% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

