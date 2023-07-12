AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 5.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

