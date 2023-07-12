Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGK opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $236.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

