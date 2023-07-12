Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,743,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

