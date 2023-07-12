Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Down to $69.38

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.38, but opened at $67.15. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 465,668 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

