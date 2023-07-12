Advisor Resource Council Invests $239,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

Enbridge stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.