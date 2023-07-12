Advisor Resource Council Takes $236,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after acquiring an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,455,000 after buying an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

