Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.