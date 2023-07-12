Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Alkermes Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.24 on Monday. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 115,548 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 54.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

