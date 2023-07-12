Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 115,548 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

