Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.03

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $3.12. Ambev shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 1,800,043 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.