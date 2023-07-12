American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $174.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

