American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

