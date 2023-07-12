American National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

American National Bank bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,151.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 286,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

