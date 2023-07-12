American National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

American National Bank bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,151.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 286,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
NYSE:FMS opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
