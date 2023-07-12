American National Bank Buys Shares of 2,787 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Warby Parker Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.24 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.