American National Bank Buys Shares of 2,787 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Warby Parker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warby Parker Trading Up 5.1 %

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $89,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $89,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,847.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $683,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,601,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,431,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630. 26.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $171.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.24 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. Equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

