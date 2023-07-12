American National Bank Invests $27,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American National Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,569,000 after buying an additional 328,602 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $211.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.