American National Bank Purchases 189 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

American National Bank lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,020,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $169.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.18 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

