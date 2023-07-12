American National Bank Purchases New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 794 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,749,000 after buying an additional 225,603 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,900,000 after purchasing an additional 282,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,616,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BHP Group

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,435.00.

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.