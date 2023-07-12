American National Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

