American National Bank Sells 138 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

American National Bank trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.62.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $379.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.05 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

