American National Bank Sells 2,723 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

