American National Bank Takes $27,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

American National Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.20.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.0 %

RACE stock opened at $318.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $327.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

