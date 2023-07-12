American National Bank Takes $28,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PODD opened at $282.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.50 and a 200 day moving average of $298.71. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

