American National Bank Takes $29,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

American National Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.09, for a total transaction of $170,385.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,323.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,484 shares of company stock worth $5,262,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $313.11 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $327.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.88.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

