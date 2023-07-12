AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 23.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $997.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $76.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.46 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

