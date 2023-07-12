ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of ANSYS worth $31,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after buying an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after buying an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $333.72 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.24.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

