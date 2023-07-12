Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $41,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.36.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $339.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.51. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $262.42 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

