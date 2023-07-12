Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.72

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.72 and last traded at $76.58, with a volume of 8646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $957,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Arcosa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Further Reading

