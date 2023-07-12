Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.69. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 298,796 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBP. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.