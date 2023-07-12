Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 317.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,686 shares of company stock worth $25,844,844 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.