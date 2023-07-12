Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,686 shares of company stock worth $25,844,844. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

