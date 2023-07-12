Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 485.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

