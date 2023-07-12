Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.30.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

